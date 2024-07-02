Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $9.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,985 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

