Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $259.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $212.39 and a 12-month high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

