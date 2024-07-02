Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2,391.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,202 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

