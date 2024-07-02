Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,294,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $374.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $380.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

