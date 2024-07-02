Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 136 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.18% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $189.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

