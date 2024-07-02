Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,608 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 2.33% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after buying an additional 433,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,170,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,421,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.