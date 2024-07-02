Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 695 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

