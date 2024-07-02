Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $248.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

