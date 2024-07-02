Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 8,788 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

