Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AGG opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.