Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $94,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.