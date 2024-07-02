Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.