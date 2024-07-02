Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 211 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 225,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

