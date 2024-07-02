Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 256 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $382.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.