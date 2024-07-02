Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,487 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 310.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

