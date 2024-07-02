Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 859 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 93.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 131.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $271.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $286.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

