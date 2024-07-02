Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,342 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

