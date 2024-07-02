Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,328 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 344,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

