Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

