Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

