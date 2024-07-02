Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.