Core Scientific’s (CORZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.50 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s previous close.

CORZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 3,885,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

