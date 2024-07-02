Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.50. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 84,487 shares.
Coro Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Coro Mining
Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.
