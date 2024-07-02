Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $10.39

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.01. Critical Metals shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 11,712 shares.

Critical Metals Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.