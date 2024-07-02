Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.