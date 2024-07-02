David Zapolsky Sells 4,710 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

