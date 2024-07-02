Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.16% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
