Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $125.08

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.08 and last traded at $125.19, with a volume of 62999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.87.

Diageo Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diageo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,785,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.