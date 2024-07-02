Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Buys $34,845.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.23. The company has a market cap of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 849.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

