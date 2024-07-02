Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up to $46.01

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.01, but opened at $47.12. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 1,882,458 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,454 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,988,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $4,584,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $979,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

