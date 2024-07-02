Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

