Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
Drilling Tools International Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DTI stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
