Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 1,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00.

DUOL opened at $195.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.27 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.69.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

