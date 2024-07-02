Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 136.8% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Dynatrace by 39.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DT opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

