Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SCHG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,177. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
