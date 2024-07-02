Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,245.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETV stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

