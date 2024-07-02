Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDN

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.