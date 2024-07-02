Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. 123,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

