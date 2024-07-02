Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.