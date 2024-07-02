Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) versus SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Head to Head Survey

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.32%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -99.11% SOPHiA GENETICS -113.71% -47.56% -35.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 219.49 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.66 SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 4.86 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -4.14

Evaxion Biotech A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.