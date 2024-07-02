Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Bryan Reed Barney Sells 3,276 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

