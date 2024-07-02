Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

