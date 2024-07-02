FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $411.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

