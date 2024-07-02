F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

