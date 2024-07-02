F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
FG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
