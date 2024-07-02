Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Cut by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 5.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,097. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

