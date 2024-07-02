First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.89% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

