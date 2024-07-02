First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

