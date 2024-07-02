First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

QQEW stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $124.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

