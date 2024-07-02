Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

FI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 71,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $147.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

