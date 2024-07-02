FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,394. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

